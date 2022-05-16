Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,507. The company has a market cap of $987.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

