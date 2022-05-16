Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC on exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $173,922.95 and approximately $56,765.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00521195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,637.27 or 1.78334908 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars.

