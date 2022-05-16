TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 1,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 292,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,949,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $24,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $23,372,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $16,661,000.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

