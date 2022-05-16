TD Securities Trims Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Target Price to C$50.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

