TD Securities Trims Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Target Price to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.79.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

