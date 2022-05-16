TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $215.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 704.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

