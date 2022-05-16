TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,425 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $328,743,000. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Generac by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 120,531 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Generac by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Generac by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 85,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.90.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $226.49 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.