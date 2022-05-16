TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 903 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 423,239 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 160,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

