TD Asset Management Inc. Has $21.87 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,944 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $21,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

SOFI stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

