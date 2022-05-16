TD Asset Management Inc. Has $20.53 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,359 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Campbell Soup worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 51,002 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

CPB stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

