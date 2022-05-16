TD Asset Management Inc. Has $19.98 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.