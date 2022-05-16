TD Asset Management Inc. Has $16.99 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

