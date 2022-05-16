TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,554 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $182.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,822.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.48. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.