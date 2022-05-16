TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,071 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.47. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

