TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 54,362 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 393,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 68,352 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock valued at $228,488,030 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

