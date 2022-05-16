TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 36,570 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 214.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Signature Bank worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $201.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.53. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $179.05 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

