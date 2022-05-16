TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 34,443 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $22,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth $1,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.