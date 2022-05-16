TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 122,127 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,127 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 80,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 496,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,574,000 after buying an additional 55,389 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $67.41 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

