Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

