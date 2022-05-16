SYNC Network (SYNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,467.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.51 million and $2,467.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00196369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002939 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00315458 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,122,278 coins and its circulating supply is 124,567,741 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.