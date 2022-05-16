Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $145,618.00

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 55.3% against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $145,618.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00510761 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,000,897 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.