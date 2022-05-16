Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $35.91

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $34.65. Surmodics shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 186 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRDX. TheStreet lowered Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $504.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,294.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 81.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Surmodics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Surmodics by 138.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

