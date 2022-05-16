Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.35 Million

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) to announce $166.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.30 million and the lowest is $165.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $141.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $675.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.30 million to $679.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $613.91 million, with estimates ranging from $603.85 million to $629.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,231. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 210,976 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,671,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.