Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $36.45 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.52 or 0.06790159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,289,641 coins and its circulating supply is 354,526,328 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.