Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.57.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$46.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.97. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

