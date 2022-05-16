Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
SU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.57.
Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$46.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.97. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Stories
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.