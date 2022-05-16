Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$14.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

