Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,900 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 972,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,709.0 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $$9.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Sumitomo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

