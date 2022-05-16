Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 27583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.
The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.
About Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Chemical (SOMMY)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.