StockNews.com Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

MRC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

