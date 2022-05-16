StockNews.com Lowers Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $13.55 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 44,391 shares of company stock worth $710,169. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

