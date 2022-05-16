StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

