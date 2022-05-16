StockNews.com Begins Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GASS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.47 on Friday. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

