StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMTI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of RMTI opened at $2.02 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

