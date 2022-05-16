StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMTI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of RMTI opened at $2.02 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
