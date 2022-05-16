StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 18.27.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 126.96% and a negative net margin of 47.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

