StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $15.73.
