StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

