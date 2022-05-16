StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
SVVC opened at $3.16 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (Get Rating)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.