StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

SVVC opened at $3.16 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVVC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

