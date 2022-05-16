StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.49.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
