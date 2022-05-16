StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

