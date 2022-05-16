Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$16.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SDE. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.77.

TSE SDE opened at C$12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.16.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Archibald purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,063,234 shares in the company, valued at C$3,189,702. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$259,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at C$3,473,227.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

