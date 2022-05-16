Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Down 40.3% in April

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the April 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.19 ($0.20) on Monday, reaching €15.13 ($15.93). The stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,317. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.36. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($14.05) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($30.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.32.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($25.72).

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.