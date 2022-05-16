Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $62.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,267,000 after buying an additional 114,639 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 123,501 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 9,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,873. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

