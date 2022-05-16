Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:STEM traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 264,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.33. Stem has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,210.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,977 shares of company stock worth $2,960,016.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,219,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 82.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 90.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 75.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

