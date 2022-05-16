Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $42.26

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.26, but opened at $43.52. Steel Partners shares last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $899.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

