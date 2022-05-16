Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) & Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Critical Comparison

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ucommune International and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International -59.43% -23.47% -13.57% Steel Connect -15.19% -266.60% -9.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.07 -$74.86 million ($72.59) -0.04 Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.12 -$44.39 million ($1.35) -0.88

Steel Connect has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Steel Connect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ucommune International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Steel Connect beats Ucommune International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International (Get Rating)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Steel Connect (Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. It also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, the company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

