Stealth (XST) Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (XST) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $564,246.84 and $435.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

