Starbase Price Down 51% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Starbase has a total market cap of $279,044.20 and approximately $540,561.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 51% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,425.08 or 0.99969930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00107364 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

