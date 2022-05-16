Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Standex International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of SXI opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Standex International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Standex International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

