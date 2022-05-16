StableXSwap (STAX) Price Tops $0.48

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $46.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,870.90 or 0.99870593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037706 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00015403 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

