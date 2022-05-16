Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. 7,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,258. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

