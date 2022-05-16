Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $52.52 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $52,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,948,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

AXP traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.76. 103,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,848. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.88 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

